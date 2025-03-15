Papua New Guinea observed World Kidney Day on March 13, 2025, drawing attention to the increasing prevalence of kidney disease and the severe challenges faced by patients due to late diagnosis and limited treatment options.

World Kidney Day Highlights PNG’s Growing Kidney Disease Burden

According to Dr. Anthony Albert from the PNG Kidney Foundation, kidney failure affects people of all ages, with the youngest dialysis patient being just 17 years old and the oldest at 76. He emphasized that no one is exempt from the disease.

Dr. Albert further warned that lifestyle-related illnesses, including diabetes and high blood pressure, are contributing to a silent health crisis, with many individuals unaware of their kidney condition until it reaches a critical stage.

One such patient, 35-year-old Jacob, a father of two, described his diagnosis as life-altering. He stated that he had been healthy and providing for his family, but now every dialysis session was a struggle for survival.

With dialysis being the sole treatment for end-stage kidney failure, the high costs and limited access to care have left many patients unable to receive necessary medical attention.

Medical professionals are advocating for early screening, improved diets, and healthier lifestyle choices to reduce the risk of kidney disease. As cases continue to rise, healthcare workers are stressing the need for greater awareness, education, and investment in kidney care services to address the growing burden on PNG’s health system.

