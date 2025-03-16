Prime Minister Marape Calls for Urgent Education Reforms in PNG

Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister, Hon. James Marape, has called for urgent reforms in the country’s education system, emphasizing its critical role in national development. Speaking at the National Education Dialogue in Port Moresby, he addressed governors, provincial education administrators, and key stakeholders, urging swift action to equip the next generation with essential skills and values.

Prime Minister Marape highlighted the personal significance of education in his own journey, crediting the school system for shaping his leadership. He warned that an unskilled population could lead to social instability and missed economic opportunities. He reiterated that education must remain a top priority for national progress.

Acknowledging the contributions of teachers, Marape praised their role in shaping Papua New Guinea over the past 50 years of independence. He called teaching a noble profession and advocated for higher salaries and stricter discipline among educators. He emphasized that teachers must set high standards, drawing a comparison to historical figures like Jesus Christ, who was primarily known as a teacher.

The Prime Minister outlined key education reforms, including higher pay for teachers based on qualifications, eliminating Grade 10 dropouts, expanding flexible open distance education (FODE), and strengthening early childhood education with the involvement of churches. He also called for reinforcing discipline and professionalism among teachers to improve overall education quality.

Marape urged immediate action, stressing that Papua New Guinea cannot afford to wait for long-term reforms. Citing World Bank data, he emphasized the economic benefits of investing in education, stating that every kina spent yields four times its value in long-term growth. He warned that failure to act now would result in a future dominated by an unskilled and restless population.

Reflecting on past education policies, the Prime Minister criticized previous reforms, such as the 1991 Matane Report, for failing to produce sustainable results. He noted that the current skills gap in the workforce is a direct consequence of these disruptions and emphasized the need for a comprehensive and effective education strategy.

Marape called on policymakers to prioritize long-term national interests over short-term political gains. He urged public servants to focus on shaping the next generation rather than the next election, emphasizing that the education sector must be driven by a commitment to the country’s future.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment, the Prime Minister pledged full implementation of the 1-6-6 education structure and collaboration with churches and provincial leaders. He concluded with a strong call to action, stressing that education is the foundation of national progress and that investing in children’s future is the most significant contribution to Papua New Guinea’s development.

Also read



