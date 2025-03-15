SP PNG Hunters Suffer 28-6 Defeat to Falcons in Hostplus Cup

Papua New Guinea Hunters suffered a tough defeat against the Sunshine Coast Falcons in Round 2 of the Hostplus Cup, going down 28-6 at Sunshine Coast Stadium on Saturday, March 15. The Falcons dominated the match with a strong attacking display, securing five tries to the Hunters' one.

Sunshine Coast Falcons started strongly, scoring two early tries within the first ten minutes. Cody Hunter opened the scoring in the 4th minute, followed by Scott Galeano crossing over in the 7th minute. Cody Hunter successfully converted both tries, giving the home side a commanding 12-0 lead.

The Hunters responded in the 26th minute with a well-worked try from Elijah Roltinga, offering hope of a comeback. The successful conversion brought the score to 12-6, keeping PNG within striking distance. However, just before halftime, Taine Couper extended the Falcons' lead with a try in the 39th minute, with Hunter adding the conversion to make it 18-6 at the break.

The second half saw the Falcons maintain their dominance while the Hunters struggled to find their rhythm in attack. The visitors had opportunities but were unable to capitalize, with errors and strong Falcons' defense keeping them scoreless for the remainder of the match.

Grant Anderson sealed the win for the Falcons with two late tries, crossing in the 72nd and 76th minutes. Cody Hunter continued his impressive kicking performance, converting one of Anderson’s tries to extend the lead to 28-6.

The Hunters, despite their best efforts, were unable to match the attacking prowess of the Falcons. Their defense showed resilience in phases, but lapses allowed the home side to capitalize and secure a comfortable victory.

With this win, the Falcons maintain strong form early in the competition, while the Hunters will look to regroup and improve ahead of their next fixture. The loss highlights key areas for improvement, particularly in defense and execution under pressure.

The Hunters will aim to bounce back in Round 3 as they prepare for their next challenge. Meanwhile, the Falcons will look to build on their winning momentum as the Hostplus Cup season progresses.

