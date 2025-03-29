UPNG Students Challenge Government Laws, Marape Responds

University of Papua New Guinea (UPNG) students have taken a bold step in questioning recent government legislative changes, seeking clarity through constitutional processes. The Student Representative Council (SRC) has raised concerns over the 2025 Amendment to Section 145 of the Constitution, the National Executive Council (NEC) Amendment Act 2025, and the Counter-Terrorism Act 2024, prompting a response from Prime Minister Hon. James Marape.

Prime Minister Marape has acknowledged the students’ democratic rights and commended their mature approach in addressing national issues. He emphasized that student voices play a vital role in the country’s democratic governance and national progress.

According to the Prime Minister, the students have exercised their rights responsibly by opting to seek a Supreme Court review through the Ombudsman Commission. He noted that their approach demonstrated respect for constitutional processes, adding that the court provides a fair avenue for addressing grievances and welcomed their petition to assess whether the laws align with the nation’s best interests.

Addressing concerns over the legislative amendments, Prime Minister Marape refuted claims that the laws aimed to consolidate power or establish authoritarian rule. He explained that the NEC Amendment Act 2025 was introduced to enhance transparency and good governance within the executive branch. Similarly, he clarified that the Section 145 Amendment does not abolish the right to a Vote of No Confidence but aims to prevent unwarranted challenges lacking sufficient parliamentary support.

Regarding the Counter-Terrorism Act 2024, the Prime Minister stressed that the law was enacted to address growing security threats, including serious crimes such as kidnapping, rape, and gun violence. He assured the public that the legislation was not designed to impose authoritarian control but to strengthen national security measures.

Prime Minister Marape affirmed his government’s commitment to engaging in constructive dialogue with students and other stakeholders to address concerns surrounding the legislative changes. He reiterated that the Ombudsman Commission is welcome to seek the Supreme Court’s interpretation on the matter, reinforcing the government’s respect for democratic principles.

As Papua New Guinea approaches its 50th anniversary of independence, the Prime Minister underscored the importance of upholding democratic values and ensuring that all voices are heard. He maintained that questioning laws passed by Parliament is within the constitutional rights of citizens and encouraged continued dialogue on these national issues.

