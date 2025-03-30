SP PNG Hunters Outclass Brisbane Tigers 40 - 6 in Round 4 Hostplus Cup Match

The SP PNG Hunters delivered a commanding performance in Round 4 of the Hostplus Cup, securing a resounding 40-6 victory over the Brisbane Tigers at the Santos National Football Stadium in Port Moresby on Sunday, March 30, 2025. The home side showcased their attacking prowess from the outset, overwhelming their opponents with eight tries to one.

The Hunters wasted no time in setting the tone, with Brandon Nima crossing in the 9th minute, followed by Zebedy Kip just two minutes later. Solo Wane extended the lead in the 22nd minute before Alex Max added another try in the 35th minute, capping off a dominant first half. Jamie Mavoko converted two of the four tries, giving the Hunters a commanding 20-0 lead at the break.

Brisbane Tigers attempted to mount a response early in the second half when Ryley Jacks scored in the 46th minute, with Walter Lauenstein adding the conversion two minutes later. However, that was the only moment of joy for the visitors, as the Hunters quickly regained control and continued their scoring spree.

Alex Max grabbed his second try of the match in the 62nd minute, followed by a quick-fire double from Sanny Wabo in the 69th and 72nd minutes. Brandon Nima sealed the emphatic win with his second try in the 78th minute. Jamie Mavoko added four conversions throughout the match, further extending the Hunters' lead.

The Hunters' defensive resilience was equally impressive, shutting out the Tigers in the first half and limiting them to just a single try. Their aggressive tackling and disciplined structure denied the visitors any real opportunities to build momentum.

This victory marks a strong start to the season for the Hunters, who continue to prove their credentials as serious contenders in the competition. Their dominant attacking display and solid defensive efforts will provide confidence as they move forward in the season.

The Hunters will now shift their focus to their next challenge, while the Brisbane Tigers will need to regroup quickly after a tough outing in Port Moresby. With this emphatic win, the Hunters have sent a strong message to the rest of the competition.

