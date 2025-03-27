High-Profile Politicians in Paul Paraka Fraud Case Remain Unaccountable, Says Former PNG Attorney-General Kerenga Kua

In a scathing critique of the ongoing investigation into the multi-million kina Paul Paraka fraud case, Sinasina-Yongomugl MP and former attorney-general Kerenga Kua has accused law enforcement authorities of selectively targeting lower-ranking officials while shielding high-profile politicians from accountability. His remarks came during his testimony as a witness in the trial of former finance deputy secretary Jacob Yafai, who faces charges related to the illegal payments made to Paul Paraka Lawyers between 2012 and 2013.

Kerenga Kua

Kua voiced deep concerns over what he described as a systemic failure to pursue justice, alleging that both Paraka and Yafai had been unfairly scapegoated while those at the upper echelons of power remained untouched. Speaking in court on Tuesday, he criticized the police for their reluctance to arrest key political figures implicated in the scandal, emphasizing that true justice could only be achieved by holding all individuals connected to the fraudulent transactions accountable.

The trial, which has drawn significant attention, centers on Yafai, 46, who is facing multiple charges, including abuse of office, official corruption, conspiracy to defraud, and the misappropriation of K41.8 million through four cheque payments to Paraka’s law firm. On Monday, Prime Minister James Marape also testified as a State witness, further highlighting the gravity of the case.

Kua revealed that he had repeatedly urged Police Commissioner David Manning to ensure that implicated political leaders were investigated or cleared of allegations. However, he expressed frustration over what he termed a "deliberate failure" to act against known accomplices, despite complaints being lodged with authorities nearly a decade ago. He argued that such inaction amounted to perverting the course of justice and warned that failing to hold high-ranking officials accountable was itself a criminal offense.

Paul Paraka, the central figure in the scandal, was convicted last year and is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for misappropriating over K162 million in State funds. Despite this, Kua accused the police of neglecting their constitutional duty by failing to prosecute others involved in orchestrating the scheme. He specifically questioned why Commissioner Manning and his deputies had not moved against senior politicians allegedly tied to the fraud.

The outspoken MP vowed to continue demanding answers until all individuals implicated in the scandal—regardless of their status—are brought before the courts. He cautioned that future political shifts could lead to renewed scrutiny for those who have failed to enforce justice, warning that new leadership might adopt a more aggressive stance on prosecuting high-profile offenders.

Kua stressed the importance of due process, calling on authorities to act decisively and ensure accountability across the board. “Justice cannot be selective,” he stated. “It must apply equally to everyone, regardless of rank or position.”

As the trial progresses, Kua’s impassioned plea underscores growing public frustration over perceived inequities in how the case has been handled, reigniting debates about transparency, accountability, and the rule of law in Papua New Guinea.

Also read