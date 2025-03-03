Stanley Gene Returns to PNG Rugby League in New Coaching Development Role

Rugby league legend Stanley Gene has expressed his excitement after being appointed as the Coach Development Manager for the Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League (PNGRFL). The former Kumuls star, who enjoyed a decorated playing career and held various coaching roles in England, is set to contribute to the growth of rugby league in PNG as the nation prepares for its historic entry into the NRL in 2028.

Gene, who earned 16 Test caps for the PNG Kumuls and played over 350 games in England’s top-tier competitions, described the opportunity to give back to local coaches as a dream come true. He shared his enthusiasm for the role, stating that he looks forward to working closely with clubs and coaches to elevate standards across the country.

“This is an incredible chance to support our local coaches and help them grow. I’m eager to get out there and start making a difference,” Gene remarked.

Reflecting on his journey, he highlighted his deep passion for rugby league, acknowledging how the sport enabled him to achieve his dreams both as a player and now as a coach. Gene also extended his gratitude to the PNGRFL for entrusting him with this vital role, praising the organization for its efforts in advancing the game domestically.

The newly appointed Coach Development Manager brings a wealth of experience from his time abroad, including stints as head coach of Gateshead Thunder and assistant coach at Hull KR in the Super League. Additionally, he led the Hull KR Academy team during his years in the United Kingdom.

In his new position, Gene will focus on supporting coaches participating in the 2025 Digicel ExxonMobil Cup season. A key responsibility will be developing a Talent Identification Program aimed at nurturing aspiring coaches and guiding them into club pathways and beyond.

PNGRFL CEO Stanley Hondina welcomed Gene’s return, emphasizing the value of his international exposure and expertise.

“Having someone of Stanley’s caliber join us is a significant boost for PNG rugby league,” Hondina said. “His experience in the Super League and academy systems will greatly benefit our clubs and coaches.”

Hondina also underscored the importance of strengthening coaching standards at all levels, including youth, Santos Cup, and Digicel ExxonMobil Cup competitions. He noted that Gene’s homecoming marks another positive step forward for the sport in PNG.

“Stanley’s illustrious playing career and unwavering dedication to representing our nation make him an invaluable asset. Having him back in the country to serve the PNGRFL is a tremendous opportunity for everyone involved in the game,” Hondina added.

Gene’s remarkable career includes playing for Goroka Lahanis and Lae Bombers in the 1990s before embarking on a successful 17-year stint in England. His legacy as a player includes three World Cup appearances and a reputation as one of PNG’s most celebrated athletes. Now, he aims to leave a lasting impact off the field by shaping the next generation of coaches and contributing to the continued rise of rugby league in Papua New Guinea.

