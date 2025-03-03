Papua New Guinea’s Acting High Commissioner to Fiji, Bill Olmi, has voiced concerns about the growing trade imbalance between Fiji and PNG. Speaking at a recent event in Suva to mark the reactivation of the Fiji-PNG Business Council, Olmi pointed out that PNG products are rarely seen on supermarket shelves in Fiji, signaling a significant disparity in bilateral trade.

Concerns Over Fiji-PNG Trade Gap Highlighted as Business Council Revives

The revival of the Fiji-PNG Business Council, which had been inactive for six years, is being hailed as a crucial step toward addressing these challenges. During the council’s inaugural Annual General Meeting, Fiji’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Communications, Honorable Manoa Kamikamica, emphasized that the council’s reinstatement sets the stage for an upcoming trade and investment mission planned for March.

Kamikamica noted the immense untapped potential in both nations, particularly in sectors like tourism, which could benefit from stronger economic collaboration. Investment Fiji’s CEO, Kamal Chetty, also expressed optimism about the renewed focus on the council, stating that its role will be vital in fostering partnerships and capitalizing on shared opportunities for growth.

Olmi added that the revived council would not only enhance business and investment ties between Fiji and PNG but also extend its impact to other Pacific Island nations. He described the platform as an opportunity for businesses from both countries to work together, exchange ideas, and tackle economic challenges through dialogue and cooperation.

In a bid to strengthen economic ties, Investment Fiji revealed plans to lead a delegation of public and private sector representatives on a trade and investment mission to PNG. While the exact timing of the visit remains undecided, the initiative underscores Fiji’s commitment to boosting bilateral trade relations.

The reactivation of the Fiji-PNG Business Council marks a pivotal moment in addressing trade imbalances and fostering deeper economic collaboration between the two Melanesian nations, with the potential to benefit the broader Pacific region.





