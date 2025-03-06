PNG Adds UK, Canada, and Singapore to Visa-on-Arrival List

Papua New Guinea has expanded its visa-on-arrival (VOA) program to include three additional countries. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Immigration and Border Security, John Rosso, announced that passport holders from the United Kingdom, Canada, and Singapore are now eligible for the service.

According to Mr. Rosso, travelers from these countries can obtain a visa upon arrival at Jackson’s International Airport in Port Moresby for short stays of up to 60 days. He emphasized that the VOA is strictly for leisure, tourism, and family visits, while those traveling for employment or long-term stays must apply for a visa online before arrival.

In addition to tourism, passport holders from the newly added countries are also eligible for a short-term single-entry business visa-on-arrival, subject to a Migration Service Fee of US$190. Mr. Rosso stated that the expansion aligns with Papua New Guinea’s reciprocal visa arrangements, offering VOA access to nationals of countries that extend the same privilege to PNG travelers.

The updated policy extends PNG’s VOA eligibility list, which already includes regional neighbors such as Solomon Islands, Fiji, Vanuatu, and Samoa, as well as territories like Guam, American Samoa, and New Caledonia. Other bilateral agreements allow visa-free stays of up to 60 days for passport holders from Israel, while diplomatic, official, and service passport holders from Japan, China, and Indonesia also qualify under specific agreements.

Chief Migration Officer Wellington Navasivu noted that Indonesian diplomatic and official passport holders could also enter PNG via the Wutung Border Post under an existing bilateral arrangement. He further stated that ongoing negotiations with other nations aim to expand VOA access, particularly with countries that share strategic interests with Papua New Guinea.

Deputy Prime Minister Rosso highlighted that the expanded VOA program would enhance tourism, trade, and business opportunities, reinforcing PNG’s commitment to strengthening international partnerships.

