MP Win Daki Pushes for Bold K50 Billion Loan to Transform PNG Economy

In a bold call for economic transformation, the Member for Tambul-Nebilyer, Hon. Win Dakri, urged the Papua New Guinea Government to secure a K50 billion loan to uplift the nation’s struggling economy. Speaking in Parliament today, he emphasized that a larger financial injection could drive economic growth and bring much-needed development to the country.

Hon. Dakri emphasized that while borrowing on such a scale is significant, it could be the key to strengthening key industries such as coffee, cocoa, and forestry—resources that could generate revenue to repay the loan. He also stressed the need for a clear and strategic plan to ensure the funds are properly managed and utilized.

Hon. Win Dakri, Member for Tambul Nebilyer

He stated that the government must have a solid repayment strategy and a clear vision on how to invest this money wisely. He further elaborated that the country's abundant natural resources can sustain economic growth and drive the nation forward if managed well.

His call comes amid growing concerns over PNG’s economic stability, inflation, and the need for better infrastructure, healthcare, and education. While some leaders may question the risks of such a large loan, Dakri believes that with the right policies in place, this could be the economic breakthrough PNG needs.

As the debate continues in Parliament, the question remains—will the government take this bold step, or will concerns over debt hold them back?

Also read:



