Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister, James Marape, is set to face a Vote of No Confidence after the Supreme Court ordered the recall of Parliament. The court’s directive mandates that the Speaker reconvene the House on April 8, 2025, following a legal challenge filed by Deputy Opposition Leader and Member for Chuave, James Nomane. This landmark ruling reinforces the judiciary’s role in upholding constitutional processes and sets the stage for a critical moment in PNG’s political landscape.

The legal action was initiated after the Private Business Committee blocked a Vote of No Confidence (VoNC) motion submitted on November 27, 2024, which sought to replace Marape with Enga Governor Peter Ipatas as Prime Minister. The Supreme Court ruled that the committee’s decision was unconstitutional, citing violations of Sections 50 (1) (e), 111(1), 142 (5), and 145 of the Constitution. Additionally, the court declared Section 165 of the Standing Orders, as it applies to no-confidence motions, inconsistent with these constitutional provisions, rendering it invalid.

PNG PM James Marape Faces Vote of No Confidence as Court Orders Parliamentary Recall

In response to the ruling, Prime Minister Marape held a press conference upon his return from Wabag and Kiunga, affirming the government’s commitment to respecting the court’s decision. He emphasized that coalition partners and the Pangu Party fully support the judiciary’s authority and are dedicated to upholding the rule of law. Marape, briefed by Vice Minister for Justice and Attorney General Francis Alua, confirmed that the Clerk of Parliament, Kala Aufa, had received the court order and would ensure compliance with the directive to reconvene Parliament.

Parliament is scheduled to convene on April 8, 2025, with the Private Business Committee meeting the following day to deliberate on the VoNC motion. After a brief adjournment, lawmakers will reconvene on April 18 to vote on the two candidates: incumbent Prime Minister James Marape and Sir Peter Ipatas, the Opposition’s nominee. Marape reiterated that the government will respect the parliamentary process and allow democracy to take its course without interference.

Political analysts have praised the government’s acceptance of the ruling, noting that it strengthens public confidence in the nation’s legal framework. By choosing not to contest the decision, the administration has demonstrated its commitment to maintaining stability and fostering constructive dialogue. Analysts also highlighted the judiciary’s pivotal role in safeguarding constitutional governance, particularly during periods of political uncertainty.

James Nomane, who spearheaded the legal challenge, expressed satisfaction with the court’s verdict and urged Members of Parliament to act decisively. He emphasized that he had fulfilled his responsibility by initiating the process and called on lawmakers to address what he described as the current government’s failure to lead effectively. According to Nomane, restoring stability and progress now rests squarely on the shoulders of Parliament.

Amid the political developments, Prime Minister Marape has continued to focus on governance, overseeing the launch of major infrastructure projects, including the redevelopment of Kiunga Airport and the opening of the Enga Provincial Hospital. Accompanying him were key leaders such as Health Minister Elias Kapavore, Governor Peter Ipatas, and former Prime Minister Peter O’Neill, signaling ongoing collaboration despite the looming leadership challenge.





Also read