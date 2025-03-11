SP PNG Hunters Keep Same Side for Round 2 Clash Against Falcons

Papua New Guinea’s SP PNG Hunters have named an unchanged side for their Hostplus Cup Round 2 away game against the Sunshine Coast Falcons this Saturday. Coach Paul Aiton has opted to maintain the same lineup following last week’s season-opening match, which was postponed due to adverse weather conditions. Originally scheduled for an 11-hour bus journey to Mackay to face the Cutters, the Hunters' trip this week is much shorter, with the Sunshine Coast Stadium located just 1 hour and 20 minutes north of Brisbane.

Gairo Voro, who made his debut last year in Round 9, is set to play his second Hostplus Cup game. The 21-year-old will partner halfback Jamie Mavoko in the halves, wearing the No.6 jersey. Joining Voro as debutants are forwards Zebedy Kip and Murray Connors.

The decision to play Voro in the halves comes after the injury to playmaker Joshua Lau during the 2024 finals, when Lau tore his anterior cruciate ligament and was sidelined for an extended period. Voro’s opportunity came after Lau’s absence, and he played a pivotal role in the team’s 24-10 victory over the Falcons during the finals.

Voro’s journey from the Dabaris in the Digicel ExxonMobil Cup to the Hunters has been relatively uneventful, with his previous appearance limited to just four minutes against the Northern Pride in Round 9. He was knocked out attempting a tackle in that brief appearance, and the experience is one he would likely rather forget.

In a strategic move, Voro has been chosen as Mavoko’s preferred deputy, allowing talented hooker Finley Glare to focus on his duties closer to the action and play a key role in starting the team's plays from dummy-half.

The Hunters and Falcons have met twice this season, with both teams winning on their home turf. However, the Falcons’ dominant 66-8 victory in Round 14 stands out as the most notable result, while the Hunters secured a solid 22-10 win in Port Moresby earlier in the season. With just one home game in their first five fixtures, the Hunters will aim to overcome their struggles as travelers, using the break from last week to fine-tune their game plan ahead of their upcoming match.





PNG Hunters Round 2 Squad:





Morea Morea Brandon Nima Alex Max Elijah Roltinga Solo Wane Gairo Voro Jamie Mavoko Steven Bruno Finley Glare Zebedy Kip Benji Kot Clent Lama Ila Alu

Interchange:

14. Sanny Wabo

15. Jordan Pat

16. Murray Connors

17. Robert Mathias

Reserve:

18. Jacob Lot





Also check out

Next :