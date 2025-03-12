Papua New Guinea’s Parliament Amends Constitution to Declare Christian Identity

Papua New Guinea’s Parliament has made a historic decision to amend the country’s Constitution, formally declaring its Christian identity while preserving the freedom to practice other religions. The amendment, approved by a strong majority of 80-4, will include references to Christianity in the Constitution’s Preamble. The updated wording recognizes “God, the Father; Jesus Christ, the Son; and Holy Spirit, as our Creator and Sustainer of the entire universe and the source of our powers and authorities.”

Christianity will also be acknowledged in the Fifth Goal of the Preamble, with Section 1 affirming the nation’s Christian identity, and the Bible being officially recognized as a national symbol under Section 3.

The move follows extensive public consultation led by the PNG Constitutional Law Reform Commission in 2022. The consultations revealed strong support from communities, churches, provincial leaders, and civil society groups for recognizing PNG as a Christian country.

Prime Minister James Marape, a prominent supporter of the amendment, expressed his satisfaction with the result, highlighting the significant role Christian churches have played in the country’s development. "Christian churches have anchored our country’s unity and togetherness," he said, noting that they have provided essential services in areas where the government was absent.

Prime Minister Marape reassured the public that the amendment does not interfere with religious freedom. Section 45 of the Constitution, which guarantees the freedom of thought, conscience, and religion, remains unchanged. "This is not an operational law but an addition to the Preamble, placing God in His rightful place," Marape clarified.

With parliamentary approval now finalized, the amendment will go through the necessary legal procedures before being enacted into law. This marks a significant moment in Papua New Guinea’s history, solidifying its Christian heritage while continuing to uphold the constitutional commitment to religious freedom.







