PNG Artists Depart for Aelan Riddim Music Festival in Solomon Islands

Papua New Guinea artists Saii Kay, Mereani Masani, Jarahn, Kali-D, and J Liko have departed today for Honiara, Solomon Islands, to perform at the inaugural Aelan Riddim Music Festival this weekend. The group traveled on Air Niugini’s flight, marking their participation in the highly anticipated regional music event.

As a proud support partner of the festival, Air Niugini aims to promote Papua New Guinea’s vibrant music scene while celebrating the rich artistic culture of the Melanesian region. The airline’s support underscores its commitment to fostering cultural exchanges through music and the arts.

The artists traveled on Air Niugini’s flight PX84, which was under the command of Captain Claude Ario and First Officer Jonathan Mandie. They were accompanied by crew members Giam Aisi and Luke Brooks, ensuring a smooth journey to the Solomon Islands.

Air Niugini continues to strengthen connectivity within the region by offering up to five weekly flights to Honiara. The airline facilitates seamless travel across the Melanesian region, including routes to Fiji and Vanuatu, enhancing accessibility for travelers.

As part of its services, Air Niugini provides a range of travel options, including prepaid baggage services and lounge access, to improve passenger experience. The airline encourages travelers to take advantage of these services for a more comfortable journey.

The Aelan Riddim Music Festival is expected to bring together artists from across the Pacific, showcasing the diverse musical talents of the region. Papua New Guinea’s representation at the event highlights the country’s growing influence in the regional music industry.

