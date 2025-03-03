SP PNG Hunters Gear Up for 2025 Hostplus Cup Season with New Squad Announcement

The SP PNG Hunters are set to launch their 2025 Hostplus Cup campaign following the unveiling of their final 33-man squad at the Nature Park in Port Moresby yesterday. The squad features 11 new faces, signaling a fresh chapter for the club as they aim to build on last year’s historic achievement of making the finals for the first time in seven years.

Under second-year coach Paul Aiton, the Hunters have endured one of the toughest preseasons in the club’s 11-year history. The team is determined to match or surpass last season’s performance, which saw them secure a spot in the top six and reignite hopes among fans and stakeholders alike.

The announcement of the squad drew attendance from corporate partners, major sponsors, and members of the media, underscoring the significance of the occasion for Papua New Guinea’s premier rugby league outfit.

Among the newcomers are Rabaul Gurias’ imposing forwards Himson Ulalom and Steven Bruno, Lae Tigers trio Zebedy Kip, Douglas David, and Graham Rex, Central Dabaris forward Vane Manuma, Enga Mioks back-rower Limbi Henry, Mt Hagen Eagles duo Emmanuel Anis and Lynchill Kiap, and Hela Wigmen pair Murray Connors and Jacob Lot. Seven of the new recruits are forwards, with eight specializing as middle forwards, adding size and depth to the Hunters’ pack.

Speaking at the event, Aiton expressed confidence in his squad’s readiness ahead of their opening-round clash against the Mackay Cutters on Saturday, March 8, at BBP Print Stadium in Mackay.

“We’ve had an exciting preseason so far, and it’s been great getting to know the new faces who’ve joined us,” Aiton said. “I’m really looking forward to seeing what this mix of new and returning players can achieve this season.”

The 39-year-old coach highlighted the importance of the preseason trials, which provided valuable insight into the team’s preparation. “The trials have given us all the confidence we need regarding where we stand. I’m very confident with the final squad – though many are new, they’re bringing their own style and flair to the team, which is exciting to see.”

Aiton emphasized the club’s ambition to improve on last year’s performance, with a clear target of finishing in the top four. “Every club aims to make the grand final, and for us, after finishing in the top six last year, our goal is to be a top-four team this time. If we focus on executing week by week, the end-of-season results will take care of themselves.”

The inclusion of towering props like Bruno, Ulalom, Connors, Henry, Lot, Anis, Kip, and Manuma adds height and physicality to the Hunters’ forward pack, complementing regulars such as Alu and Jordan Pat. Aiton also confirmed the return of Kumul prop Koso Bandi, who has been training with the Central Dabaris since January due to disciplinary reasons.

“I like having different body shapes in the squad, and that’s why we’ve retained big men like Bruno, Kip, Ulalom, Lot, Connors, Henry, Anis, and Manuma,” Aiton explained. “They complement each other well and will partner effectively with our experienced players like Ila Alu, Jordan Pat, and Koso Bandi. We’re also monitoring the recovery of key players such as Epel Kapinias, Seal Kalo, and Robert Mathias.”

The Hunters’ 2025 squad reflects a blend of youth, experience, and fresh talent, with returning veterans and promising newcomers poised to deliver an exciting season for fans.

SP PNG Hunters 2025 Squad:

Ila Alu (C), Emmanuel Anis, Koso Bandi, Steven Bruno, Murray Fige Connors, Douglas David, Finley Glare, Limbi Henry, Seal Kalo, Epel Kapinias, Benji Kot, Lynchill Kiap, Zebedy Kip, Clent Lama, Joshua Lau, Jacob Lot, Vane Manuma, Robert Mathias, Jamie Mavoko, Alex Max, Joshua Mire, Morea Morea, Brandon Nima, Jordan Pat, Graham Rex, Elijah Roltinga, Trevor Solu, Whallan Tau-Loi, Himson Ulalom, Sanny Wabo, Solo Wane, Manisa Kai, Gairo Voro.





With the season just days away, anticipation is building as the Hunters prepare to showcase their revamped lineup on the national stage.

