Bloodshed in PNG's Enga: Two Armed Miners Killed in Failed Infiltration

Papua New Guinea’s top police official, David Manning, has confirmed that two illegal miners lost their lives after attempting to breach a restricted section of critical infrastructure in Porgera, Enga Province. The confrontation occurred despite continuous warnings and community outreach efforts to deter such intrusions.

As per Commissioner Manning, the miners, who were reportedly armed, opened fire on security personnel while attempting to access the facility. In retaliation, security forces acted to protect both infrastructure and personnel, leading to the fatal outcome. He stressed that authorities would not permit unauthorized weapon possession or any activities threatening key installations and communities.

Manning reaffirmed the government's commitment to safeguarding local residents and securing vital infrastructure. While acknowledging the unfortunate loss of life, he asserted that those responsible had faced the consequences of their actions. Security forces are currently conducting searches in neighboring areas to identify and apprehend any accomplices.

The Commissioner issued a stern warning that any future attempts to compromise public safety or damage essential infrastructure would be met with firm enforcement measures. He underlined the need to uphold security for the well-being of communities and the protection of critical assets.

Police operations linked to the incident remain active, with further details to be shared as they become available.

