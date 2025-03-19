Prime Minister Marape Confirms Wafi Golpu Mine Deal Almost Finalized

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape has assured the nation that the Wafi Golpu Mine Development Contract (MDC) will soon be completed. He made the announcement in Parliament today, emphasizing the government's commitment to finalizing the agreement.

PM Marape was responding to Bulolo MP Sam Basil Jnr, who raised questions about the status of the Mine Development Contract (MDC). The Prime Minister confirmed that negotiations between the state and investors are in their final stages, with a conclusion expected soon.

The Wafi Golpu Mine, a major gold and copper project, is a joint venture between Newcrest Mining and Harmony Gold. Once finalized, the project is expected to bring substantial economic benefits to Papua New Guinea.

The MDC has faced delays due to regulatory and environmental considerations. However, PM Marape reassured the country that all necessary processes are being followed to ensure a fair and beneficial outcome for all stakeholders.





Also read: