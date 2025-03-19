The PNG National Parliament Passes Fire and Rescue Bill 2025

Today, the Papua New Guinea, National Parliament passed the Fire and Rescue Bill 2025 with 67 votes in favor. The Bill, introduced by the Minister for Defence and Fire Services, Hon. Dr. Billy Joseph, aims to improve the Fire and Rescue Service and expand its duties.

Minister Billy Joseph explained that the Fire Service Act, which started in 1968, has not changed much over the years. Many parts of it, especially about how firemen work and their performance, are now outdated and need to be updated.

The new Bill will make important changes to the Fire and Rescue Service, helping it perform better and meet the needs of today’s society. It will also help the service respond more effectively to emergencies.

The changes are expected to improve the service's ability to keep the public safe and provide faster responses to emergencies. Parliament's approval of the Bill is a big step toward creating a stronger and more modern fire service in Papua New Guinea.

The Government hopes the new Bill will make the Fire and Rescue Service more efficient and better prepared to handle emergencies, ensuring better safety for everyone in the country.





