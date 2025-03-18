PNG's OK tedi Mining Ltd Unveils New Platform to Revolutionize University Internship Application Process

In a significant move aimed at enhancing its University Internship Program, Ok Tedi Mining Limited (OTML) has introduced the University Talent Management (UTM) Application. This innovative platform, overseen by OTML’s Training & Capability Development (T&CD) Department, is designed to simplify and centralize the application process for students seeking industrial training opportunities with the company.

The UTM Application will serve as the sole gateway for all Industrial Training submissions, ensuring a transparent, efficient, and standardized system for both applicants and OTML departments. By consolidating applications through this platform, OTML aims to eliminate any external processing and streamline the placement of students during mid-year and end-of-year intervals.

Eligible candidates from OTML’s partner universities—Unitech, UPNG, DWU, and PAU—will be able to access the application portal directly via dedicated links or QR codes provided on their respective university websites. The initiative is being coordinated in collaboration with the Scholarship and Students Career Affairs Teams at these institutions to ensure eligible students can express their interest seamlessly.

Priority will be given to third-year students who have achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5, though second- and fourth-year students may also be considered depending on operational demands and accommodation availability. Additionally, students from Western Province with a GPA of 3.0 or higher are strongly encouraged to apply, reinforcing OTML’s commitment to fostering local talent and increasing opportunities for regional youth.

Commenting on the launch, Ian Strachan, Manager of Training & Capability Development, expressed enthusiasm about the new system. “The introduction of the University Talent Management Application marks an important step forward in aligning the needs of OTML’s departments with the aspirations of Papua New Guinea’s brightest students,” he said. “This tool will not only enhance how we manage the internship program but also strengthen our partnerships with local universities.”

The UTM Application underscores OTML's dedication to nurturing the next generation of Papua New Guinean professionals while addressing the evolving needs of its operations. By creating a more structured and accessible pathway for students, the company reaffirms its role as a key contributor to workforce development in the nation.





