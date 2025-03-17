No Independence for Bougainville as Yet, Says PNG Prime Minister

In a recent statement, Prime Minister James Marape of Papua New Guinea (PNG) emphasized that while the government supports the Bougainville referendum process, economic and political considerations must be addressed before any talk of independence can proceed.

During the inaugural consultation between the governments of Bougainville and PNG, aimed at resolving outstanding issues related to Bougainville’s political future and the ratification of the referendum results by parliament, Marape highlighted the region's current financial dependency. "About 95 per cent of Bougainville’s budget is currently reliant on external support, including funding from the PNG government and international donors," he stated.

Bougainville Flag

Marape underscored the necessity for economic independence to precede political independence. "The long-term sustainability of Bougainville must be factored into these discussions," he said, noting that Bougainville generates only five per cent of its own budget. "This is a serious conversation that we must address as part of the broader negotiations."

Acknowledging Bougainville's resource potential, Marape stressed the importance of strengthening economic structures before political independence could be realized. He referenced the 2019 referendum, where 97.7 per cent of Bougainville voters opted for independence, and noted that the final decision rests with Parliament.

"This process was born out of the sacrifices of many, and it is our duty to ensure that the intentions of the peace agreement remain the foundation of our discussions," Marape said. The peace agreement was signed on August 30, 2001—24 years ago—and has successfully maintained peace without any armed conflict, an achievement Marape described as significant.

He urged continued efforts to preserve this peace, emphasizing the need for national unity while respecting Bougainville's aspirations. Marape called on diplomatic partners and the United Nations to support a structured and peaceful transition.

"There is no rush, as the constitution does not impose a deadline," he added. "Our goal must be to reach a decision that ensures peace, stability, and prosperity for Bougainville and PNG."

As the dialogue continues, both governments are focused on creating a sustainable path forward that balances Bougainville's ambitions with the broader interests of national stability and economic viability.

