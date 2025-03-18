Port Moresby, PNG – Members of Austrade’s Port Moresby team have been recognized with Australia Day Awards for their exceptional work in delivering the Australia-Papua New Guinea Business Exchange in September 2024.

Austrade Port Moresby Team Honored with Australia Day Awards [Photo by Australian High Commission PNG]

On Wednesday, March 13, Australian High Commissioner Mr. John Feakes presented award certificates and pins to Alu Tauna, Kembol Kaikipae, and Patrick Ani in acknowledgment of their contributions.

The Australia Day Awards celebrate individuals who demonstrate excellence in achieving outcomes for Austrade and the Australian Government. This year, the three recipients were recognized for their commitment to collaboration, a core value of Austrade. Their efforts were particularly commendable in the wake of civil unrest in Papua New Guinea in early 2024, as they worked to restore confidence within the Australian business community and establish the new Australia-PNG Business Exchange.

Australia remains Papua New Guinea’s largest trading partner and primary source of foreign direct investment. Strengthening business relationships between the two nations is vital for driving economic growth and supporting the Papua New Guinea Government’s development objectives.

