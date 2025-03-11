PNG’s Judah Rimbu Shines in Castleford’s Victory Over Salford

Papua New Guinea international Judah Rimbu delivered an outstanding performance for the Castleford Tigers in their 22-14 victory against the Salford Red Devils on Friday. His impressive display, which included scoring the match-winning try in the final minutes, played a crucial role in securing Castleford’s first win of the season at Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

PNG Star Junior Rimbu celebrates winning try [Photo :Castleford Tigers ]

While Rimbu’s attacking contributions were a highlight, his defensive efforts were equally commendable. The dynamic hooker completed 28 tackles, ranking among the top defenders for his side. Only Alex Mellor (32) and George Griffin (30) made more tackles. Additionally, Rimbu achieved a perfect 100 percent tackle success rate, a feat matched only by teammate George Hill.

In attack, Rimbu made his presence felt with 10 carries, gaining an impressive 123 metres—an average of 12.3 metres per run, the highest among his teammates. He was also effective from dummy half, recording nine carries, one line break, and two tackle breaks. His contributions were instrumental in maintaining Castleford’s attacking momentum.

The PNG star not only scored the decisive try in the 78th minute but also assisted Muizz Mustapha in crossing the line. He nearly registered another assist through a well-placed grubber kick intended for Josh Simm, though the winger was unable to complete the play. Rimbu also registered one attacking kick during the match.

What made Rimbu’s performance even more remarkable was that he achieved these statistics after coming off the bench. His all-around display in both attack and defence solidified his growing reputation among the Castleford Tigers' supporters.

Also read



