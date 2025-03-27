PNG PM Marape Cautions Politicians Against Undermining Court Proceedings

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape has warned politicians against making public remarks that could interfere with ongoing legal cases, stressing the need to uphold the independence of the judiciary.

Responding to comments by Sinasina-Yongomugl MP Kerenga Kua, Marape reiterated that court matters should not be debated in public discussions. He criticized leaders who exploit judicial proceedings for political purposes, stating that such actions weaken public trust in the legal system.

The Prime Minister expressed concern over attempts by some politicians to manipulate the justice system for political advantage. He described this behavior as irresponsible, cautioning that misleading the public for political gain could destabilize society. He reminded leaders of past incidents where politically motivated statements had incited unrest.

Marape emphasized that no politician should assume the roles of both judge and jury, urging leaders to allow the judiciary to function without outside interference. He called on all citizens to respect legal processes and allow the courts to handle cases impartially.

Reaffirming his stance on judicial independence, the Prime Minister stressed that the Chief Justice and the courts are fully capable of delivering justice without political influence. He warned that making inflammatory statements to shape public perception or sway legal outcomes was detrimental to the rule of law.

Marape concluded by urging leaders to act responsibly and refrain from reckless rhetoric. He underscored the importance of respecting the judicial system, warning that political interference in court matters could have long-term consequences for the country.

Also read