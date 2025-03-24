Authorities in Papua New Guinea (PNG) have taken steps to implement advanced information and communication technology (ICT) systems aimed at regulating social media content, particularly on platforms like Facebook. The initiative, spearheaded by Police Minister Peter Tsiamalili Jnr., is part of broader efforts under the Anti-Terrorism Act 2024 to address threats posed by harmful online material.

PNG Government Trials New ICT Measures to Regulate Social Media Under Anti-Terrorism Framework [Grapics Qwen AI]





The trial, conducted in collaboration with the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC), the National Information and Communications Technology Authority (NICTA), and internet service providers, seeks to curb the spread of hate speech, misinformation, pornography, and other malicious content deemed detrimental to national stability and public safety. Minister Tsiamalili commended the successful testing of the system, emphasizing its role in promoting responsible social media use while safeguarding users from potential harm.





However, the rollout of these measures has sparked concerns among Facebook users who reported connectivity issues and disruptions, primarily on mobile devices. Critics fear that the move could stifle free expression and suppress public discourse. In response, Minister Tsiamalili dismissed allegations of censorship, asserting that the primary goal is to combat escalating challenges such as fake news, online exploitation, and harmful content targeting vulnerable groups, including women, children, and youth.





“The government’s intention is not to restrict freedom of speech but to create a safer digital environment,” Tsiamalili stated. He underscored the necessity for intervention, citing the widespread misuse of social media platforms and their adverse impact on societal harmony. The new technology is expected to empower authorities to monitor and regulate harmful content more effectively, ensuring compliance with national security objectives.





In addition to domestic efforts, the Minister called on Meta, Facebook’s parent company, to collaborate closely with PNG officials to foster responsible platform usage. He warned that failure by social media giants to take proactive measures against harmful content might prompt stricter regulations. Furthermore, telecommunications operators and internet service providers will be required to adhere to government policies, reinforcing accountability in their operations.





Interestingly, while mobile users experienced disruptions during the trial, access via desktops and direct ISP services remained unaffected. This suggests that the regulatory measures are currently focused on mobile network providers. However, NICTA CEO Kila Gulo-Vui revealed that his agency had not been formally informed about the trials and was investigating reports of disruptions. Gulo-Vui urged transparency and stressed the importance of striking a balance between security and digital freedoms.





“We must ensure that any actions taken align with our national ICT policies and uphold the rights of citizens,” Gulo-Vui remarked. He confirmed that NICTA had contacted Meta for clarification and reiterated the need for collaborative enforcement mechanisms.





As debates around the initiative continue, the PNG government maintains that the measures are designed to protect the nation’s values, decency, and stability without infringing upon fundamental freedoms. Whether this approach achieves its intended outcomes—and how it will be received by the public and stakeholders—remains to be seen.

Also read