PNG Parliament Makes History with First Female Speaker Appointment

Papua New Guinea has reached a historic milestone with the appointment of North Bougainville MP Francesca Semoso as the first female parliamentarian to preside over a parliamentary session as Assistant Speaker. Her appointment is being hailed as a major step forward for gender representation in the country’s political system.

Prime Minister James Marape praised the achievement, describing it as a defining moment for Papua New Guinea. He stated that after 50 years, this breakthrough reflects the nation's growing commitment to diversity, inclusivity, and equal leadership opportunities.

Marape emphasized that Semoso’s appointment was not only a personal achievement but a reflection of the country’s progress toward a more balanced and representative government. He noted that this milestone signaled a shift in political culture, recognizing the importance of women’s contributions to governance and decision-making.

He further encouraged continued efforts to support and uplift women who aspire to leadership positions, stressing the importance of fostering an inclusive environment where all voices are heard.

The Prime Minister described Semoso’s appointment as a turning point for the nation, paving the way for more women to step into leadership roles and ensuring their representation in shaping the country’s future.

