PNG NRL Bid Regional Championship Set for Goroka in April

Papua New Guinea’s 2025 NRL Bid Regional Championship is scheduled to take place at the National Sports Institute in Goroka, Eastern Highlands Province, from April 7 to April 11.

The tournament will feature competitions in three divisions: Under-15, Under-17, and Under-18. According to the schedule, the Under-15 boys’ matches will commence on April 7, followed by the Under-17 boys’ games on April 9, while the Under-18 girls will conclude the event with their matches on April 11.

NRL Bid manager for Lae, Charlie Clyde Tikaro, confirmed that the Lae team is set to travel on April 6, a Sunday, and will return to Lae on Saturday, April 12. He stated that Lae would compete against selected teams from Goroka and Mt Hagen schools.

Tikaro further revealed that the Lae squad had been reduced to 20 players per division as of last Friday afternoon. The team is expected to continue training over the next three weeks in preparation for the tournament. He also noted that winners from the Goroka tournament would advance to Port Moresby, where they would face the champions from the NCD, Central, and Kokopo tournaments.

Meanwhile, Tikaro acknowledged the contributions of key supporters, including Christopher Salakhau Raymond, Principal of Lae Secondary School, Ian Chow of Lae Biscuit Company, and Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso, who is also the Chairman of Lae City Authority and Lae MP. He expressed gratitude for their ongoing support towards youth development in rugby league.

The Lae team is looking forward to participating in the upcoming competition and continuing its development in the sport.

