Authorities have arrested a soldier linked to the alleged torture and death of his partner at a military installation in Port Moresby. The suspect, Papua New Guinea Defence Force (PNGDF) Private Mileng Kapli, was taken into custody in Wewak after evading law enforcement for weeks following the tragic incident on February 8.

Soldier Detained Over Partner's Alleged Torture and Death at PNG Military Facility

According to East Sepik Police Commander Chief Superintendent Christopher Tamari, Kapli was apprehended at Dagua Market in Wewak after intelligence efforts identified his location. He is currently being held at the Wewak Police Station and is expected to be transferred back to Port Moresby shortly. Kapli’s partner, Lina Numbalihi, who reportedly suffered severe abuse at Murray Barracks, succumbed to her injuries and was laid to rest last Thursday in Port Moresby.

Efforts to locate Kapli had been ongoing since the incident, with reports indicating that he was sighted multiple times—first in Maprik and later in Wewak—but managed to escape capture until now. Defence Force Chief Rear-Admiral Philip Polewara has previously emphasized that such criminal behavior will not be condoned within the military’s ranks.

Police Minister Peter Tsiamalili Jr. confirmed that Kapli is likely to face charges of rape and willful murder. He praised the joint efforts of police and military personnel in tracking down the suspect, describing the alleged crimes as abhorrent and unacceptable.

Minister Tsiamalili also stressed that members of the disciplined forces are obligated to uphold the highest ethical standards. Investigations are underway to determine if others assisted Kapli in avoiding arrest, with authorities warning that aiding a fugitive is a serious offense under the law.

The case has drawn attention to the need for accountability within security institutions, as officials reaffirm their commitment to ensuring justice is served for Numbalihi and her family.

