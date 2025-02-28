PNG Police Rule Out Protests in the capital Port Moresby on Monday

The National Capital District (NCD) and Central Command has ruled out any planned protests in Port Moresby on Monday, with Commander Benjamin Turi directing police station commanders and divisional heads to monitor the city. His directive follows the circulation of an unsigned press release featuring the Papua New Guinea emblem and a purported National Court stamp, which called for a peaceful protest at Unagi Oval on March 3, 2025, demanding the Prime Minister’s resignation.

Commander Turi stated that police in NCD and Central would be on high alert on Monday to ensure there were no illegal gatherings. He confirmed that authorities had not received any formal request for a protest, and any such gathering would be considered unlawful. He warned that those participating would face arrest and be charged with unlawful assembly.

According to Turi, the police had reviewed the circulated document and attempted to determine its origin, but no one had come forward to claim authorship. He described the document as fake and assured that police would not allow any public gathering related to it. He further instructed his commanders to remain vigilant and ensure arrests were made if necessary, referencing last year’s "Black Wednesday" crisis as a reminder of the potential consequences of unauthorized protests.

He also stated that any institution whose stamp appeared on the document could file a formal complaint for police to investigate. However, as of now, no such complaint had been lodged at any police station in the city.

Commander Turi urged the public to address grievances through proper legal channels to avoid disruptions. He acknowledged the right of citizens to express concerns but emphasized that it must be done through lawful means. He reiterated his warning against participation in the gathering, stating that anyone caught would be arrested and charged.

