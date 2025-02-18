UN Calls for Accountability in Papua New Guinea Amid Violence and Home Demolitions

In the wake of a shocking murder in the capital city, the United Nations in Papua New Guinea has issued a strong appeal for justice and the protection of human rights following reports of escalating gender-based violence and forced evictions. The UN expressed deep concern over allegations that police in Port Moresby burned down homes in the Baruni informal settlement, purportedly as retaliation for the abduction, rape, and killing of a woman near the area. These incidents have drawn widespread condemnation, with calls for accountability and measures to safeguard vulnerable communities.





UN Resident Coordinator Mr. Peterson Magoola condemned all forms of sexual and gender-based violence in no uncertain terms, urging authorities to deliver justice for the victim. He emphasized that collective punishment, forced evictions, and the destruction of property are clear violations of fundamental human rights. Such actions, he noted, disproportionately affect the most vulnerable segments of society, including women, children, the elderly, and individuals with disabilities.

"We implore the authorities to ensure that all law enforcement activities adhere to human rights standards, due process, and the rule of law," Magoola stated. He further stressed that collective punishments and retaliatory actions have no place in legitimate policing efforts. "It is imperative that these incidents be thoroughly investigated without delay," he added. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to collaborating with the Government of Papua New Guinea to advance justice, uphold human rights, and protect every individual within the nation."

The UN's intervention underscores the urgent need for systemic reforms to address both gender-based violence and the misuse of authority, ensuring that justice is served while protecting the rights of all citizens in Papua New Guinea.

Also read