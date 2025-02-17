In a landmark step toward improving rural infrastructure, the Southern Highlands Provincial Government (SHPG) has formalized an agreement with the Japanese International Cooperation System (JICS) to implement electrification projects across six strategic locations in the province. The agreement was signed by Provincial Administrator David Kelma on behalf of the provincial government, solidifying a key partnership aimed at bringing electricity to underserved communities.

Southern Highlands Province Teams Up with Japanese Agency to Advance Rural Electrification

The project will focus on household connections in the following areas:

Ambupugl to Komoli

Kero to Kaka

Ialibu to Kagua

Map to Bela

Koen to Karel

Pongal to Sumbra

This collaboration represents the first time JICS, acting under the auspices of the Japanese Government, has extended its support to development initiatives in the Southern Highlands Province. To ensure the success of the projects, the Southern Highlands Provincial Administration (SHPA), led by Acting Provincial Administrator David Kelma, has committed to providing security and logistical assistance, working closely with JICS and PNG Power Limited (PPL).

The signing ceremony was attended by Nagasaku Masahiro, Project Manager for JICS, who highlighted the potential of the initiative to bring about meaningful change in the region.

Community members residing within the designated project areas are urged to extend their cooperation to contractors and the JICS team as they work to deliver electricity to rural households. This development is anticipated to enhance living standards, empower local communities, and stimulate economic progress in the Southern Highlands Province.

