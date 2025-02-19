PNG Joins Global Palm Oil Body, PM Marape Hails New Era for Industry

In a landmark development for Papua New Guinea’s agricultural sector, Prime Minister Hon. James Marape has officially announced the country’s inclusion as a full member of the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC). The move positions PNG alongside founding members Indonesia, Malaysia, and Honduras, bolstering its influence in global trade and sustainability efforts within the palm oil industry.

During a high-profile gathering attended by key stakeholders, including CPOPC Secretary-General Dr. Rizal Affandi Lukman, Deputy Secretary-General Datuk Nageeb Wahab, and PNG’s Oil Palm Minister Hon. Francis Maneke, Prime Minister Marape underscored the significance of this milestone. He expressed gratitude to Indonesia and Malaysia for supporting PNG’s entry into the organization, emphasizing the importance of collaboration to ensure fairness and sustainability in the global palm oil market.





“This is a pivotal moment for our nation,” said PM Marape. “By joining the CPOPC, we are taking a decisive step toward responsible palm oil production while advocating for equitable trade practices on the world stage.”

PNG’s vast potential for growth in the palm oil sector was highlighted during the event, with over one million hectares of grassland identified as suitable for cultivation. The Prime Minister assured attendees that PNG would adhere to international sustainability standards, countering misconceptions about deforestation often linked to palm oil production.

“Our forests are a national treasure, and we are committed to protecting them,” he stated. “We will demonstrate that sustainable palm oil production is not only possible but essential for the future of our economy and environment.”

The Prime Minister also emphasized the need to enhance investment opportunities and improve market access for PNG’s palm oil products. He stressed the importance of aligning with stringent international regulations, particularly those set by the European Union, to remain competitive in global markets.





Looking ahead, PM Marape outlined ambitious plans to expand downstream processing and explore biofuel production using palm oil, drawing inspiration from Indonesia’s success in renewable energy initiatives. “Palm oil is more than just an edible commodity—it holds immense potential as a green energy resource,” he remarked. “By investing in biofuels, we can stimulate economic growth and position ourselves as leaders in sustainable energy solutions.”

Dr. Rizal Affandi Lukman, Secretary-General of the CPOPC, welcomed PNG’s membership, noting its strategic importance for the organization. “The inclusion of Papua New Guinea strengthens our collective voice in advocating for fair trade and sustainable practices,” he said. “Their participation will bring valuable contributions to expanding market access and reinforcing environmentally sound methods across the industry.”

Dr. Lukman further highlighted how PNG’s involvement supports global efforts to address regulatory challenges, such as compliance with EU deforestation laws. “We are actively engaging with European stakeholders to promote recognition of sustainable palm oil production. With PNG now part of the CPOPC, we can present a unified stance and drive meaningful progress,” he added.





PM Marape reiterated PNG’s dedication to working closely with fellow member nations to counter negative narratives surrounding palm oil. “As major forest countries, it is our responsibility to showcase our commitment to sustainability and dispel myths about our industry,” he affirmed.

Acknowledging existing challenges, such as high operational costs and barriers to investment, the Prime Minister outlined measures being implemented to create a more business-friendly environment. These include land mobilization programs and tax incentives aimed at attracting investors to the sector. Additionally, the government has allocated K100 million annually for land acquisition and infrastructure development to support long-term industry growth.

PM Marape proposed hosting a CPOPC Heads of Government Meeting to foster dialogue among member nations on trade strategies, sustainability goals, and global market dynamics. “Through collaboration, we can build a fairer and more sustainable palm oil industry that benefits all producing nations,” he concluded.





