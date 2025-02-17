Papua New Guinea is grappling with what Police Minister Peter Tsiamalili Jr has described as a “silent war,” as crime rates soar to alarming levels in the nation’s capital, Port Moresby. In a passionate appeal, Tsiamalili has called on tribal and political leaders from Central Province and the National Capital District (NCD) to unite with the government in addressing the escalating violence that is destabilizing communities. His urgent plea follows the harrowing rape and murder of a woman at Baruni Settlement in Port Moresby early Saturday morning—a crime that has underscored the growing lawlessness in the city.

PNG’s Silent War: Minister Demands Action as Crime Rate Skyrockets in Port Moresby [PNG Capital Port Moresby, ONEPNG Photo]

“This is not just a local issue; it is a national crisis,” Tsiamalili declared, emphasizing the need for collective action. “We must stand together to put an end to this silent war that is tearing apart the fabric of our society. The rising crime rate in Port Moresby is a stark warning that we cannot afford to ignore.” He urged all stakeholders, including MPs, local-level governments, and community leaders, to collaborate with law enforcement agencies to restore safety and order in Papua New Guinea’s urban heart.

The minister also appealed to the public to assist police investigations by providing any information that could help bring perpetrators to justice. He stressed that combating gender-based violence and violent crimes requires a united national effort.

“I am committed to ensuring that law enforcement agencies are adequately resourced to maintain order and security,” he said. “Additionally, I have directed a comprehensive review of security measures in residential estates and business areas to prevent such tragedies from recurring.”

Tsiamalili reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance stance on crime, pointing to recent actions taken by police, including the eviction of illegal settlers from Baruni Settlement.

“We will not allow criminals to establish safe havens within our communities,” he declared. “The safety and security of our citizens, especially women and children, remain our top priority. Those responsible for this heinous crime will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The minister condemned the brutal attack as not only a violation of an innocent life but also an assault on the safety and stability of society in Papua New Guinea.

“This horrific act of violence is a stark reminder of the urgent need for collective action,” Tsiamalili said. “No one is above the law, and those who believe they can commit such atrocities with impunity will face decisive justice.”

He concluded by reiterating the shared responsibility of all stakeholders to combat lawlessness and escalating violence in Papua New Guinea.

“This is a defining moment for our nation. We must stand together, take immediate action, and ensure that our communities are safe and secure for everyone,” Tsiamalili said.

