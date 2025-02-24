Two Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F-35A Lightning fighter jets landed at Jackson International Airport in Port Moresby on February 24, 2025, before continuing their journey to Australia. The jets, assigned to the 75 Squadron based at RAAF Base Tindal in Australia’s Northern Territory, briefly touched down in Papua New Guinea as part of their transit.

Officials confirmed that the PNG Government had been informed of the stopover, with all necessary diplomatic approvals secured. Residents near Jackson International Airport had the opportunity to catch a glimpse of the advanced fighter jets in the skies over Port Moresby between 12:45 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Authorities, however, noted that flight schedules were subject to last-minute changes due to air traffic control, weather conditions, and operational demands.

RAAF F-35A Jets Make Stopover in Papua New Guinea Before Heading to Australia [Photo supplied]

The visit underscored the long-standing military ties between Papua New Guinea and Australia. The 75 Squadron shares a deep historical connection with PNG, dating back to World War II, when its Kittyhawk aircraft arrived in Port Moresby in March 1942 to assist in defending against enemy forces. Defence officials highlighted the squadron’s role in PNG’s wartime history, describing the stopover as a continuation of the strong defence partnership between the two nations.

Australia and PNG have maintained close defence relations, having fought side by side in key battles such as the Kokoda Track and the Battle of Milne Bay. The flypast and temporary landing reflected the commitment to strengthening these ties, particularly as PNG celebrates its 50th anniversary of independence.

RAAF authorities assured that extensive planning was undertaken to ensure safety, minimize noise disturbances, and consider environmental factors. As cooperation between the two countries continues, both governments reaffirmed their dedication to enhancing future defence engagements and regional security.





Also read