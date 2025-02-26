Papua New Guinea observed a public holiday yesterday, February 26, 2025, to honor the memory of its Founding Father and first Prime Minister, the Late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare. Prime Minister James Marape visited Wewak to pay his respects on the fourth anniversary of Sir Michael’s passing, recognizing his lasting influence on the nation’s history.

With the day officially declared a public holiday, Marape described it as a moment for reflection on Sir Michael’s legacy of forgiveness, peace, and unity. He urged Papua New Guineans, especially the younger generation, to uphold the values and leadership principles set by the Grand Chief throughout his nearly 50-year political career.

Papua New Guinea Remembers Late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare





Marape also expressed gratitude to the people of East Sepik for their unwavering support of Sir Michael over the decades, acknowledging their role in shaping his leadership.

During a tribute held at Villa Viak, Arthur Somare, speaking on behalf of the Somare family, invited the Prime Minister to lay a wreath at his father’s resting place. He thanked Marape for making time to visit Wewak and emphasized that Sir Michael’s tomb remains open to all who wish to pay their respects.

Elsewhere across the country, similar tributes took place in honor of the late Grand Chief. Wreaths were laid in Milne Bay, New Ireland, and the nation’s capital, Port Moresby, as leaders and citizens gathered to remember Sir Michael’s immense contribution to Papua New Guinea’s independence and development.

Meanwhile, the National Government, in collaboration with the Somare Foundation and other stakeholders, is working to refurbish Villa Viak. Plans include the establishment of a Somare Library and Museum, ensuring that the legacy of Papua New Guinea’s Founding Father continues to inspire future generations.

