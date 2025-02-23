PNG Health Minister Elias Kapavore Defends 'Malolo Haus' Concept Amid Social Media Criticism

Papua New Guinea Health Minister Elias Kapavore has defended the ‘Malolo Haus’ initiative following social media criticism over the use of traditional village huts as health facilities in the Western Highlands Province. The concept, introduced by Mt Hagen Hospital Obstetrician Dr. Tony, provides waiting homes for pregnant mothers before delivery, ensuring safe and supervised childbirth.

Village hut used as Health Center gets social media condemnations

Minister Kapavore emphasized that the initiative is not about having expensive buildings but rather creating a safe and comfortable environment for expectant mothers in rural areas. He stated that the program has contributed to reducing maternal and child mortality rates and should be recognized for its impact rather than its appearance.

During a recent visit to Bulekama Health Centre in Mul Baiyer Lumusa District, the Minister commended local MP and Vice Minister for Police, Hon. Jacob Maki, for providing an ambulance to support maternal health services. He was accompanied by Internal Revenue Commission (IRC) Commissioner General Sam Koim, who also serves as Chairman of the Western Highlands Provincial Health Authority.

The delegation visited four health facilities in the district to assess healthcare services. Minister Kapavore urged the public to focus on the effectiveness of the initiative rather than criticizing its structure. He also called for responsible use of social media, warning against spreading misinformation that could undermine efforts to improve rural healthcare.

He reaffirmed his stance that the ‘Malolo Haus’ concept is a practical solution for improving maternal health in remote areas and called for its expansion across other health facilities in the country.

