Police Stop Armed Robbery Attempt at 2Fast Motors, Arrest Five Suspects

Port Moresby Police successfully stopped a robbery attempt at 2Fast Motors today, catching five armed men before they could carry out their plan. The quick action by the NCD Force 10 team saved the day.

Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police for NCD and Central Provinces, Benjamin Turi, said the suspects were caught while planning the robbery. One man was shot and injured when he tried to run away, while the other four were arrested and are now in police custody, waiting to be charged.

During questioning, police found out that the suspects came from different parts of the country and lived in different areas of the city. Commander Turi said this shows the group is a team of criminals who move around the city to commit crimes. Police are still questioning them to get more information.

Commander Turi thanked the NCD Force 10 team for their excellent work in catching the suspects. He said since the unit was formed two weeks ago, they have done a great job, including finding stolen cars, responding to complaints, and carrying out smart police work, like catching these five suspects.

He praised the team and encouraged them to keep up the good work to make the city safer. Police have assured the public that they are working hard to stop crime and keep everyone safe.

