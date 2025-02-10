The people and government of Fiji have united with the global community in paying tribute to one of Papua New Guinea’s most revered leaders, the late Sir Julius Chan, whose passing has left a profound void in the Pacific region. The Acting Prime Minister of Fiji, Biman Prasad, led the nation’s condolences by signing a condolence book at the Papua New Guinea High Commission in Suva.

Fiji Pays Tribute to Papua New Guinea’s Late Founding Father, Sir Julius Chan [Photo by Government of Fiji]

Speaking on behalf of Fiji, Prasad conveyed heartfelt sympathies to Sir Julius Chan’s family and the people of Papua New Guinea. He highlighted the significant role Sir Julius played in strengthening bilateral ties between Fiji and Papua New Guinea during his tenure as Prime Minister. “Under Sir Julius’ leadership, our relationship flourished, and his wisdom proved invaluable during some of Fiji’s most challenging times,” Prasad remarked.

The Acting Prime Minister also praised Sir Julius for his enduring legacy of diplomacy and statesmanship, noting that his contributions would continue to inspire the Pacific region for generations. “His vision and guidance were instrumental in fostering unity and progress across the Pacific,” Prasad added.

Joining Fiji in honoring the late leader, representatives from numerous countries signed the condolence book at the PNG High Commission. Diplomats from Australia, New Zealand, China, India, South Korea, Samoa, Vanuatu, Germany, France, and other nations expressed their respect and admiration for Sir Julius Chan’s lifelong dedication to public service and regional cooperation.

The event was coordinated by Papua New Guinea’s Acting High Commissioner to Fiji, Bill Olmi, along with the dedicated staff of the PNG High Commission in Suva. Their efforts ensured a dignified and meaningful tribute to a man whose influence transcended borders and left an indelible mark on the Pacific’s shared history.

As flags fly at half-mast and condolences pour in from around the world, Sir Julius Chan is remembered not only as a founding father of Papua New Guinea but also as a unifying figure who championed peace, progress, and partnership throughout the region.

