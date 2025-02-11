Papua New Guinea’s Health Minister Urges Recruitment Drive Amid Staffing Crisis

Papua New Guinea’s Health and HIV/AIDS Minister, Elias Kapavore, has called for an urgent recruitment drive to address a critical shortage of healthcare workers across the country. This comes as the National Government allocates over K239 million to the 21 provincial health authorities (PHAs) this year, aiming to bolster staffing levels and improve healthcare delivery. The push follows recent disruptions, including the temporary closure of the cancer center at Angau Memorial General Hospital in Lae, Morobe Province, due to protests by casual employees over unresolved workforce issues.

The cancer center was forced to suspend services after 19 casual employees on short-term contracts staged a stop-work protest. These workers, including radiation therapist technologists, nurses, and community health workers, highlighted long-standing concerns about understaffing and inadequate support for essential roles. Their grievances were first raised in a petition presented to former Health Minister Dr. Lino Tom and Secretary Dr. Osborne Liko in August last year. Despite their appeals for restructuring the center and creating more positions, no significant action was taken, prompting further frustration and eventual industrial action.





Minister Kapavore revealed that the Morobe Provincial Health Authority (PHA) had already received nearly K15 million under personal emoluments in the national budget. He explained that these funds are sufficient to hire up to 400 new staff members. “I have instructed the CEO to recruit personnel based on their organizational structure and vacant positions,” Kapavore stated. He emphasized the need for permanent employment to avoid recurring issues such as non-payment of allowances, which often arise when workers are employed on short-term contracts.

To ensure accountability and progress, Kapavore directed the Morobe PHA CEO to immediately advertise vacancies and begin the recruitment process. He also confirmed that all 21 PHA CEOs had been instructed by the Health Secretary to initiate similar hiring efforts in their respective provinces. This nationwide directive aims to strengthen healthcare systems and provide consistent, reliable services to communities across Papua New Guinea.

The government’s initiative reflects a broader commitment to addressing systemic challenges within the healthcare sector. By prioritizing permanent staffing solutions and resolving structural inefficiencies, authorities hope to prevent future disruptions and enhance service delivery. The move underscores the importance of investing in human resources to meet the growing demands of Papua New Guinea’s healthcare system.

With this renewed focus on recruitment and sustainability, Papua New Guinea seeks to build a resilient healthcare workforce capable of addressing both current and future needs. The allocation of significant funding and the call for immediate action demonstrate the government’s determination to overcome the staffing crisis and ensure equitable access to quality healthcare for all citizens.

