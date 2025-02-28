PNG Foreign Minister Underscores Rugby League’s Contribution to Indo-Pacific Unity

Papua New Guinea Foreign Affairs Minister Justin Tkatchenko has emphasized the significance of rugby league in fostering unity and strengthening diplomatic ties across the Indo-Pacific region. Speaking at the Indo-Pacific Forum Discussion on Geopolitics and Rugby League in Las Vegas, Nevada, he acknowledged the sport’s role in connecting nations and promoting regional cooperation. He also extended appreciation to key stakeholders, including Bondi Partners Global President Joe Hockey, former U.S. Navy Secretary Richard V. Spencer, and Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman Peter V’Landys, for their efforts in supporting rugby league’s expansion in the Pacific.

Tkatchenko highlighted Australia’s 10-year Pacific Rugby League Partnership, which aims to enhance grassroots, pathways, and elite rugby league development in Papua New Guinea, Tonga, Samoa, and Fiji. He stated that the initiative would also facilitate the inclusion of a PNG-based team in the NRL Telstra Premiership, underscoring rugby league’s deep-rooted importance in Papua New Guinea. According to Tkatchenko, the sport is not only the country’s most popular but also a unifying force that brings communities together. He echoed Prime Minister James Marape’s remarks that rugby league plays a crucial role in nation-building and fostering national pride.

The Foreign Minister further emphasized that Papua New Guinea’s potential entry into the NRL would generate investment opportunities, boost tourism, and create jobs. He noted that increased television viewership in Australia, New Zealand, and global media networks would elevate PNG’s profile on the international stage. Additionally, he pointed out that investments in training, capacity-building, and sports academies would benefit local talent and contribute to educational development.

Tkatchenko stressed the broader impact of rugby league in strengthening relations between Papua New Guinea, Australia, and other Pacific nations. He reiterated that sports diplomacy plays a vital role in promoting governance, trade, and regional security. He also acknowledged the contributions of the U.S. government in supporting economic growth, community resilience, and democratic governance in the Pacific Islands through targeted sports development programs.

He further highlighted that the NRL Indo-Pacific initiative would introduce a groundbreaking global sporting event, elevating rugby league’s status internationally. He stated that the inclusion of Super League and international rugby competitions would create new opportunities for tourism, investment, and regional development. He also noted that this initiative presents a pathway for greater American investment in the Pacific through sports diplomacy.

Mr.Tkatchenko expressed gratitude to the Australian government’s sport-for-development program and the U.S. government’s continued commitment to the Indo-Pacific strategy. He acknowledged former U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration for its support of the region and reiterated that sports diplomacy remains a key tool in advancing democracy, economic prosperity, and resilience across the Pacific.





Also read