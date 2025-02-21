OK Tedi Mining Limited Awards K300,000 in Scholarships to Ten Students

Papua New Guinea's mining giant , Ok Tedi Mining Limited (OTML) has announced the sponsorship of ten students in their third year of studies under the OTML 2025 Undergraduate Scholarship Scheme (USS), marking a significant step in the company’s commitment to supporting education in Papua New Guinea. The scholarship initiative, valued at over K300,000, aims to provide financial assistance to students pursuing various degree programs at some of the country’s leading universities. Through this program, OTML continues to demonstrate its dedication to empowering young minds and fostering academic excellence among the next generation of leaders.

The ten beneficiaries of the scholarship are enrolled at different universities, reflecting a broad representation of academic institutions across Papua New Guinea. One student is attending the University of Papua New Guinea, two are studying at Divine Word University, and seven are based at the University of Technology. This diverse selection of recipients highlights OTML’s efforts to ensure that its support reaches students from various regions and backgrounds. By distributing the scholarships across multiple institutions, the company is contributing to the development of skilled professionals who can play a vital role in the nation’s growth.





To maintain the integrity and effectiveness of the scholarship program, OTML has implemented strict academic performance requirements. Students must achieve and maintain a Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.5 or above during the first year of sponsorship to continue receiving financial support for their final year of studies. This criterion underscores the importance of academic excellence and serves as a motivating factor for students to perform at their highest potential. By tying the continuation of the scholarship to performance, OTML reinforces its commitment to nurturing not only financial aid but also a culture of discipline and achievement.





The OTML 2025 Undergraduate Scholarship Scheme represents more than just financial assistance; it is a strategic investment in Papua New Guinea’s future. By supporting students in their higher education journey, OTML is helping to build a pipeline of skilled professionals who can contribute to various sectors of the economy. The initiative aligns with the company’s broader corporate social responsibility goals, which focus on education, community development, and sustainable growth. Through programs like the USS, OTML continues to position itself as a responsible corporate citizen dedicated to uplifting communities and fostering national progress.





For the ten students selected under the scholarship scheme, this opportunity is life-changing, offering them the chance to pursue their academic aspirations without the burden of financial constraints. With tuition fees covered, these students can focus on excelling in their studies and preparing for meaningful careers. OTML’s investment in their education not only empowers them to achieve their dreams but also serves as a catalyst for positive change within their communities. As these students progress through their final years of study, they carry with them the hopes of their families, communities, and the nation, symbolizing the transformative power of education and corporate support.

