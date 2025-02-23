In a historic move for the club, Leigh Leopards have secured a new signing that will define their future—Edwin Ipape has committed his entire playing career to the team. The Papua New Guinea international hooker, widely regarded as one of the most talented players in the sport, signed a six-year contract extension that ensures he will remain with Leigh until the end of the 2031 season. This landmark agreement not only cements Ipape’s status as a one-club man but also highlights his deep connection to the town and its supporters. For fans, it is a dream come true to see such a pivotal player dedicate his prime years—and eventual retirement—to Leigh Leopards.

New Signing Secured: PNG Star Ipape Dedicates Entire Career to Leigh Leopards [Photo by Leigh Leopards]

Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont revealed the intricate details behind the negotiations, emphasizing the mutual trust and respect between the club and the player. Despite significant interest from Australia’s National Rugby League (NRL), Ipape made it clear that his heart lies with Leigh. “Edwin understands how much he means to this club, team, and town,” Beaumont said. “He didn’t want to leave at the end of his current deal or be transferred mid-contract. His decision reflects his loyalty and belief in what we’re building here.” Beaumont described Ipape’s commitment as “music to my ears,” particularly when the player expressed his desire to retire with Leigh and even take on a role within the club afterward.

Head of Rugby Chris Chester hailed the signing as a testament to the club’s vision and values. He praised Ipape’s journey since joining Leigh three years ago, noting how quickly he became an indispensable figure both on and off the field. “Edwin is idolized by many in the town, and the warmth he received upon arrival played a huge part in this decision,” Chester explained. Known for his humility, work ethic, and leadership, Ipape has earned the admiration of teammates, staff, and fans alike. His relationship with key figures like Beaumont, Head Coach Adrian Lam, and Chester himself further solidified his resolve to stay.

For Edwin Ipape, the new deal represents more than just professional stability—it symbolizes a shared vision for success. Speaking about the agreement, the 26-year-old expressed gratitude for the faith shown in him by the club’s leadership. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to dedicate my career to Leigh Leopards,” Ipape said. “Now I have a massive task ahead to fulfill that faith. My motivation remains the same: to get better every day and help the club continue improving.” A beloved figure among supporters, Ipape credited the unwavering backing of the fans as a driving force behind his performances and decision to stay long-term.

This groundbreaking agreement marks a defining moment for Leigh Leopards, showcasing their ambition to build a lasting legacy in rugby league. By securing Edwin Ipape’s services for the remainder of his playing days—and potentially beyond—the club sends a powerful message of intent to competitors and fans alike. For PNG rugby enthusiasts, the news serves as a source of immense pride, as one of their own commits fully to becoming a legend in England. With stability assured, all eyes will now be on what promises to be an unforgettable era for both Edwin Ipape and Leigh Leopards.

