PNG Governor Urges Streamlined Approvals to Unlock Mining Potential

Papua New Guinea's Morobe Governor Luther Wenge has highlighted the immense potential of mining projects and other investment opportunities in Papua New Guinea, which he says could yield staggering returns. However, he pointed out that bureaucratic red tape remains a significant barrier to unlocking this potential. Speaking after a recent visit to the underground mining operations at the Kainantu mine in Eastern Highlands Province, Governor Wenge praised the success of Australian mining ventures in PNG, emphasizing that even greater achievements are possible if administrative hurdles are reduced.





The governor expressed optimism about Morobe Province’s future in the mining sector, particularly with the involvement of Australian companies. He credited the success of existing mines and other Australian ventures to strong partnerships and support from prominent figures like former Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, now a business consultant. During her recent visit to PNG, Bishop engaged in discussions with local leaders, including Governor Wenge, about fostering further Australian investments in the country. Wenge described his conversation with Bishop as productive, focusing on future possibilities for expanding mining operations in Morobe and beyond.

Governor Wenge urged Prime Minister James Marape to leverage his leadership to expedite necessary approvals for key mining projects. Among these are the Mt. Klare mine in Enga Province and the Wafi-Golpu gold and copper joint venture in Morobe, led by international partners from the USA and South Africa. These projects, once operational, are expected to deliver significant economic benefits to the nation. The governor stressed the importance of fast-tracking the Special Mining Lease for Wafi-Golpu and a new license for the Australian Summit Gold Ltd project at Mt. Klare to ensure these initiatives move forward without unnecessary delays.

Wenge emphasized that while PNG has already achieved some remarkable successes in the mining sector, there is room for even greater progress. He called for a shift away from lengthy bureaucratic processes, advocating for efficient procedures that would signal to investors that PNG is truly open for business. “Let’s do away with lengthy delays and make PNG known for streamlined processes,” he said, urging government bodies to prioritize actions that will attract and sustain foreign investment.

The governor’s remarks come at a critical time when the country is seeking to boost its economy through strategic investments. By addressing bureaucratic inefficiencies and fostering an environment conducive to business, PNG aims to position itself as a prime destination for mining and other ventures. With projects like Wafi-Golpu and Mt. Klare on the horizon, the potential for transformative economic growth remains within reach, provided the necessary reforms are implemented promptly.

Also read