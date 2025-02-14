Minister Confirms Election Dates for PNG Local Level Governments

The PNG Minister for Provincial and Local Level Government Affairs, Hon. Soroi Marepo Eoe, has confirmed the dates for the upcoming Local Level Government (LLG) Elections and the Motu Koita Assembly (MKA) Election. Minister Soroi Marepo made it clear that the schedule remains unchanged and urged everyone to take note of the important dates.

Here are the key dates:

Writs and nominations will open on Thursday, 24th April 2025, at 4 PM.

Nominations will close on Thursday, 1st May 2025, at 4 PM.

Polling will start on Saturday, 21st June 2025, and end on Friday, 4th July 2025.

Counting of votes will begin on Saturday, 5th July 2025.

The final results will be announced on or before Friday, 25th July 2025.

The Minister stressed that these dates are important to ensure a fair and transparent election process. He encouraged candidates, officials, and the public to follow the timeline and prepare accordingly. This announcement aims to avoid any confusion and keep everyone informed.

By confirming the dates, the government shows its commitment to supporting local democracy. With the schedule now clear, preparations for the elections can move forward smoothly, ensuring a fair and well-organized process for all involved.





