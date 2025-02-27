PNG and Indonesia Forge Pathway to Strengthen Petroleum Sector Collaboration

PNG’s Petroleum Minister Jimmy Maladina held discussions with key Indonesian officials, including Vice-Minister for Energy and Mineral Resources Yuliot Tanjung, SKK Migas Chairman Djoko Siswanto, and Oil and Gas Director General Dr. Ing Tri Winarno. The meeting aimed to enhance cooperation in the petroleum industry, focusing on production sharing contracts (PSCs), investment frameworks, and regulatory models.

Leading a high-profile delegation from PNG, Minister Maladina is in Indonesia to evaluate PSC frameworks and explore avenues for strengthening investment conditions in the country’s petroleum sector. Central to the talks were strategies to ensure competitive regulatory frameworks, secure infrastructure ownership models, and safeguard investments to maximize benefits for PNG.

Both Maladina and Tanjung underscored the importance of fostering stronger bilateral relations, extending beyond government-level engagement to include people-to-people exchanges, knowledge transfer, and collaborative industry initiatives.

“To solidify this evolving partnership, both nations have committed to establishing a formalized framework that will deepen cooperation in resource development, infrastructure projects, and capacity-building efforts,” stated Maladina. He highlighted Indonesia’s well-established petroleum sector as a valuable source of insights for PNG, emphasizing the potential for adopting best practices while creating opportunities for strategic partnerships in the energy domain.

The discussions also explored possibilities for joint exploration activities in offshore and onshore blocks near the shared borders of both countries, signaling a new phase of cross-border collaboration.

This dialogue marks a pivotal moment in PNG’s efforts to refine its petroleum policies and operational frameworks. Strengthening ties with Indonesia is expected to play a crucial role in shaping PNG’s long-term energy strategy while reinforcing regional economic integration and mutual growth.

By leveraging Indonesia’s expertise and experience, PNG aims to position itself as a competitive player in the global energy market while ensuring sustainable development and shared prosperity for its people.





