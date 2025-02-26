Stakeholders Engage in Final Review of Revised Mining Bill 2025 in Papua New Guinea

PORT MORESBY — The final phase of consultations on the long-awaited Papua New Guinea's Revised Mining Bill 2025 kicked off on Tuesday in Port Moresby, marking a critical step for industry players, landowners, and the public to weigh in before the legislation is submitted to Parliament for approval.

Mining Minister Wake Goi revealed that the process of revising the Bill has spanned an extensive 15 years, with the initial consultation dating back to 2009. Goi emphasized the urgency of completing this final stage within six weeks, aiming for the Bill to be tabled and passed by September 16.

Mining Minister Wake Goi

“This is an opportunity for stakeholders, including those in the mining sector, landowners, and the general public, to thoroughly review the draft Mining Bill 2025 and share their feedback,” he stated. “This input is vital to crafting a law that is comprehensive, transparent, and serves the interests of all citizens of Papua New Guinea.”

The Minister assured that every comment and suggestion would be meticulously evaluated before the Bill is finalized for enactment. He highlighted that the Government envisions 2025 as a pivotal year for transforming how mining operations are conducted in the country through this landmark legislation.

The Revised Mining Bill 2025 seeks to introduce measures aimed at strengthening regulatory oversight of the mining industry while ensuring that Papua New Guinea secures a more equitable share of the wealth derived from its mineral resources.

“As we approach our 50th anniversary of independence on September 16 this year, it’s time to reflect on where we want to be in the next 50 years,” Goi remarked. “We have bold aspirations, such as achieving a K200 billion economy by 2030 and realizing the goals set out in Vision 2050.”

He described the Bill as a foundational step toward retaining greater benefits from the nation’s mineral wealth, empowering landowners economically, and fostering sustainable development for future generations.

“This is about putting money directly into the pockets of our people and creating tangible progress that will last for decades to come,” Goi concluded.

