BSP Financial Group Introduces Wantok Wallet, a Mobile Financial Service, in Papua New Guinea

In a significant move to enhance financial accessibility, BSP Financial Group Limited has unveiled its latest mobile service, Wantok Wallet, in Port Moresby. This innovative platform aims to empower individuals across Papua New Guinea who lack access to conventional banking systems.

Wantok Wallet enables users to perform a variety of financial transactions directly from their mobile phones, including sending and receiving money, paying bills, and handling personal finances. Notably, the service operates without the need for a bank account or internet connectivity, making it particularly advantageous for residents in rural and isolated regions where traditional banking infrastructure is scarce.

To get started, users simply register their mobile numbers and establish a secure PIN. The service boasts reduced transaction fees compared to standard banking options, ensuring affordability for its users. A standout feature of Wantok Wallet is the capability to withdraw cash from any BSP ATM using just a mobile number and a secure code, eliminating the necessity for a physical bank card.

According to Mark Robinson, CEO of BSP Financial Group Limited, Wantok Wallet represents the company’s commitment to fostering financial inclusion in Papua New Guinea, a country where approximately 9 million people remain unbanked.

The service can be activated by dialing *131# on any mobile phone, and it is now accessible to all mobile users throughout PNG. With Wantok Wallet, BSP Financial Group is providing a straightforward and secure solution for managing finances, thereby bridging the gap in financial services for many citizens.

How to use the service, see >> How to Use Mobile Phone to Withdraw Cash at BSP ATMs

or watch video below



