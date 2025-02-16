Security Concerns Hinder Progress in Papua New Guinea’s Resource Sectors Despite Growth Potential

Papua New Guinea’s mineral, petroleum, and energy sectors hold significant promise for economic growth, but ongoing security challenges remain a major obstacle to progress, particularly in certain regions. This was highlighted by Gretel Orake, Policy and Analysis Manager for the PNG Chamber of Resources and Energy (PNG CORE), during her address at the 2025 PNG Business Council Praivet Gavamani Konet.

Gretel Orake

While acknowledging the vast opportunities within the industry, Orake stressed that addressing security issues is essential to ensuring the successful implementation of projects. She pointed out that instability stemming from tribal conflicts, disputes over land ownership, and a rise in illegal activities has severely affected project safety and impeded development in key areas.

“The breakdown in law and order has created significant hurdles for operations, directly impacting the security of projects and slowing down progress,” Orake explained.

To combat these challenges, PNG CORE is working closely with a range of stakeholders, including local communities, government agencies, and national organizations. Efforts are underway to enhance community relations, rehabilitate infrastructure and social services, push for legal and policy reforms, and stimulate local economies through job creation and targeted development programs.

“These initiatives aim to create a more secure and stable environment, paving the way for sustained success in Papua New Guinea’s resource and energy industries,” Orake concluded.

The collaborative approach underscores the importance of addressing underlying issues to unlock the full potential of the country’s lucrative sectors while fostering long-term stability.

Also read