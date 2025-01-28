UPNG Clarifies Selection Criteria: GPA and Course Combinations Key to Admissions

The University of Papua New Guinea (UPNG) has reiterated its commitment to a transparent and merit-based admissions process, emphasizing that student selection is strictly governed by the Department of Higher Education, Research, Science, and Technology (DHERST) through its National Online Application System (NOAS) and National Online Selection System (NOSS). This clarification comes as the university kicks off its orientation program today, Tuesday, January 28.

Acting Vice Chancellor Dr. Cecilia Nembou, who also chairs the UPNG Senate, explained that NOAS and NOSS are designed to ensure fairness and eliminate biases such as nepotism and favoritism in the admissions process. "These systems are built on specific entry requirements, including Grade Point Average (GPA) scores and approved course combinations," Dr. Nembou stated. She further emphasized that the university cannot alter selections once they are finalized through the NOAS and NOSS computerized systems.

Dr. Nembou highlighted that the required GPA and course combinations are standardized across all schools within the university. Students are given a seven-week window to review and confirm their eligibility before submitting their applications online. "The portal is designed to allow students to double-check their qualifications to ensure accuracy," she added.

Once the NOSS process is underway, neither the UPNG Executive Management Team nor the Executive Deans of individual schools have the authority to make changes to the selections. Any modifications to the NOAS or NOSS systems must follow a stringent, multi-step approval process. This includes recommendations from the School's Executive Dean, approval by the School Board of Directors, deliberation by the UPNG Senate, endorsement by the UPNG Council, and final submission to DHERST for implementation.

Dr. Nembou stressed that the current system ensures accountability and fairness. "The fixed course combinations and minimum GPA requirements for each school are non-negotiable and apply to all applicants equally," she said.

As the academic year begins, UPNG remains steadfast in its mission to uphold integrity and transparency in its admissions process, ensuring that all students are selected based on merit and adherence to established criteria. Below are the GPA and subject Combinations

