During his address at the New Zealand High Commission's Waitangi Day commemorative event this evening, Prime Minister Hon. James Marape extended warm congratulations to the government and people of New Zealand. He acknowledged the significance of the occasion, marking another milestone since the signing of the historic Waitangi Treaty on February 6, 1840. The Prime Minister expressed Papua New Guinea’s heartfelt wishes as New Zealand celebrated this important national day, reflecting on the enduring legacy of the treaty and its role in shaping the nation’s identity.

Prime Minister James Marape Extends Papua New Guinea’s Best Wishes to New Zealand on Waitangi Day

In his remarks, Marape highlighted New Zealand’s achievements as a beacon of democracy and economic stability in the Pacific region. He praised the country for its robust democratic institutions and thriving free-market economy, noting that these attributes have not only benefited New Zealand but have also served as a source of inspiration and support for other nations, including Papua New Guinea. He emphasized the critical role New Zealand has played over the years, both as a steadfast ally and as an integral member of the Pacific Island family of nations.

The Prime Minister also recognized New Zealand’s long-standing contributions to regional unity and cooperation. He described the nation as a vital anchor within the Pacific, underscoring its leadership in fostering collaboration among island states. Marape expressed gratitude for New Zealand’s unwavering support, not just to Papua New Guinea, but to the broader Pacific community, acknowledging its efforts in promoting shared prosperity and resilience across the region.

As New Zealand commemorates another significant anniversary of the Waitangi Treaty, Marape commended the nation for its exemplary leadership on the global stage. He lauded New Zealand’s commitment to inclusivity, tolerance, and diversity, both in terms of embracing differing perspectives and celebrating the multicultural fabric of its society. These values, he noted, serve as a model for other nations striving to build harmonious and progressive communities.

The Prime Minister reiterated Papua New Guinea’s appreciation for New Zealand’s partnership and friendship. He reaffirmed the importance of continued collaboration between the two nations, emphasizing their shared responsibilities as members of the Pacific family. As New Zealand reflects on the milestones achieved since the signing of the Waitangi Treaty, Marape expressed hope that the bond between the two countries will continue to strengthen in the years ahead.





