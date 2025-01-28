Finchaffen MP and Our Pati Leader, Hon. Rainbo Paita, was officially sworn in today as the new Minister Assisting the Prime Minister on Special Projects. The ceremony took place at Government Haus in Konedobu and was attended by senior government officials.

Hon. Rainbo Paita Sworn in as Minister Assisting Prime Minister

Prime Minister James Marape and Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso officiated the event, which highlighted the government’s focus on strengthening leadership within its ranks. Hon. Paita, known for his commitment to development initiatives, is expected to play a key role in coordinating special projects under the Prime Minister’s directive.

In addition, Member for Menyamya, Hon. Solen Loifa, was appointed as the Vice Minister to the Prime Minister. This appointment reflects the government’s ongoing effort to expand its leadership capacity and ensure effective service delivery.

With Hon. Loifa’s inclusion, the number of cabinet members now stands at 39. These new appointments are part of Prime Minister Marape’s strategy to advance key national projects and bolster the government’s operational efficiency.

